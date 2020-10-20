Sony has made a free Black Lives Matter PS4 theme available to users, featuring an all-black background with the now-iconic fist presented in yellow with three yellow bars each presenting one of the vital words.

You can get the theme from the PSN Store, including the online store, right now.

Once you have claimed and downloaded your mew BLM them, head to the Themes section of your PS4 Settings menu and select it. This is a great looking theme in support of a great cause but there are other ways to help.

Here is a list of organisations and charities that need help in the fight against the systemic racism that impacts black lives.

First up, a series of US-based organisations:

Black Lives Matter

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim the Block

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

American Civil Liberties Union

National Bail Fund Network

Local bail funds across the US

National Police Accountability Project

Know Your Rights Camp

Chicago Black-Owned Restaurant Relief Fund

And here is a list of UK-based organisations, too:

Black Lives Matter UK

StopWatch UK

Inquest

Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

Blam (Black Learning Achievement and Mental Health)

Exist Loudly Fund

Black Thrive

Black Minds Matter

Imkaan

The 100 Black Men of London

The 4Front Project