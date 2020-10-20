Get a free Black Lives Matter theme for your PS4 todayPlatforms: All
Sony has made a free Black Lives Matter PS4 theme available to users, featuring an all-black background with the now-iconic fist presented in yellow with three yellow bars each presenting one of the vital words.
You can get the theme from the PSN Store, including the online store, right now.
Once you have claimed and downloaded your mew BLM them, head to the Themes section of your PS4 Settings menu and select it. This is a great looking theme in support of a great cause but there are other ways to help.
Here is a list of organisations and charities that need help in the fight against the systemic racism that impacts black lives.
First up, a series of US-based organisations:
Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
American Civil Liberties Union
Local bail funds across the US
National Police Accountability Project
Chicago Black-Owned Restaurant Relief Fund
And here is a list of UK-based organisations, too:
Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust
Blam (Black Learning Achievement and Mental Health)