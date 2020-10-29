Get a closer look at the world of Final Fantasy XVI with the new official website

Platforms: Sony PlayStation 5
1 minute read
Posted by Andrew Shaw Published
Get a closer look at the world of Final Fantasy XVI with the new official website

Today Square Enix announced the launch of the official Final Fantasy XVI teaser website, revealing key artwork and offering a closer look at Valisthea, the latest realm we will be visiting in the long-running RPG series.

Artwork includes a spotlight on the game's protagonist, Clive Rosfield, as well as a set of character illustrations and vignettes.

Final Fantasy XVI is set in Valisthea, a world where monsters known as Eikons reside within Dominants; a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to summon them. So it seems like traditional FF summons are becoming a major part of this world’s lore. Interesting. The story follows Clive Rosfield, tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua, who is the Dominant for Phoenix.

Finally, a fantasy hero called Clive.

Take a look at all the exciting new images at the official Final Fantasy XVI website.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, possibly sooner than we think.

Tags final fantasy, Final Fantasy XVI, rpg, Square Enix
Category news

Latest Articles