Get a closer look at Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, including an all-new Peter Parker

Sony and Insomniac are gearing up for the next generation with a series of showcases for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which comes as part of their Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

We begin with a video showing off the game in Performance Mode, with its targeted 60fps gameplay.

They also went into detail on the sort of upgrades toy would be seeing, hearing and feeling with this next-gen jump. Overhauled environments, models & assets, with instant-loading. Stunning ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows. New sky assets and new weather conditions. 3D Audio. Implementation of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. And a new photo mode.

And that’s not all. There is a new look Peter Parker. Ben Jordan is replacing John Bubniak to “get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture” in the game. Whether that is true or not, who’s to say, but he sure does look like Tom Holland now.

To highlight the new look Peter, Insomniac provided some footage from one of the most pivotal scenes in the game.

On top of all this, they have also announced that one of the new Spider-Man alts will be the Amazing Spider-Man suit, where hopefully it will look better in-game than in that awful movie. Seriously, it looked like he was wearing a skinned basketball for a suit.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5. PS4 owners of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be able to upgrade to next-gen for free, but pay a small Ultimate Edition upgrade fee to access Remastered. As we now know, existing Marvel’s Spider-Man owners on the PS4 are not eligible for a free upgrade to the remaster, it only comes as part of the Miles Ultimate set.