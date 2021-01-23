Genshin Impact's Version 1.3 Update details have been revealed

Genshin Impact fans won’t have long to wait until the next update!

Details for Version 1.3 have been released, revealing information about new events, characters and features coming to the game. The update will be released on 3rd February, and it’s the first big update for the game in 2021.

Entitled “All That Glitters”, the 1.3 update is centred on an in-game event called the “Lantern Rite”. The event is a celebration of the new year, and players will be able to partake in various tasks leading up the event as well as a final ceremony. One of the new festive features is a tower-defence style game called Theater Mechanicus, which can be played solo or with friends. Taking part in the event will reward players with various items, including Primogems. There’s also a daily log-in reward offering 10 Intertwined Fates which you can use to summon new characters.

Speaking of new characters, Xiao, the Vigilant Yaksha, will soon be available during the Lantern Rite event. He’s a 5-star Anemo polearm user who gains increased damage at the cost of his health. Fans might be familiar with him from the game's main questline, and now he’s finally making his appearance as a playable character.

Players can even choose a free 4-star character from Liyue. These include Xiangling, Xinyan, Ningguang, Beidou, Chongyun and Xingqui, so if you’re looking for a new character to try or maybe need some extra constellations, you’re in luck.

More customisation options are coming too, and players will be able to transmute excess resources and turn them into useful items. You can now display up to eight characters on your profile, and the Archive is being expanded to include discovered creatures and enemies.