Genshin Impact, the free-to-play RPG from Chinese developer MiHoYo, has grossed over $100m in its first two weeks.

According to PC Gamer, the budget for the game was thought to be around $100m, so to recoup the cost of development in the first two weeks of release would be an astounding effort for the Chinese developer, especially considering that the game is free-to-play.

Ahmad continued in his subsequent tweets in the thread, adding that "According to data from Sensor Tower, the game was the #2 highest grossing game globally on iOS in its first week." The game was also "downloaded more than 23 million times on IOS/Android in its first week" according to Ahmad, quoting data from App Annie.

Launched on 28th September, the game has been popular with gamers across the globe, with "China, Japan, Korea and the US" being the top markets according to Ahmad.

Aesthetically more like Breath of the Wild than other open world RPGs we've seen recently, which isn't a bad thing since that game looks amazing, the accessibility of the game (it's available across multiple platforms) and fact it's free-to-play has drawn players in from across the globe.

IGN Japan had the chance to sit down with MIHoYo to talk about the game, with the developer confirming that "more characters, character-specific missions, and a third city are currently in development." There's a planned release for Nintendo Switch, with MIHoYo also confirming that they are working on next-gen versions of the game. One console that the game won't be coming to is Xbox, with the developer confirming in the interview that they have no plans to release the game for the system; which seems odd since the game is available on Microsoft Windows.

For now, you can play Genshin Impact on Android, IOS, Microsoft Windows and PS4.