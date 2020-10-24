Gears 5’s next-gen update will let you cast Dave Bautista as Marcus Fenix

As part of the next-gen update that will bring Gears 5 up to Xbox Series X levels of performance, the game is also giving you the option to dream cast Dave Bautista as series icon, Marcus Fenix.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current Hollywood superstar will not only voice Marcus but has been fully mo-capped for the role.

Bautista has been campaigning to play Marcus Fenix since he broke out into the acting world with his tremendous work in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies but Hollywood simply aren't interested. Big Dave got one step closer to his dream role when he was added as DLC content for Gears 5 last year, as himself no less. This new re-cast is possibly as close as Bautista will get to the role but, hopefully, someone sensible in Hollywood picks up this game and sees what they are missing out on before banding over all their money to make it happen.

The Gears 5 update will be coming 10th November, in time for the Xbox Series X/S launch.