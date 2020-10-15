Game drop free delivery on pre-orders

Ordering online has become the norm for many - especially during the pandemic - so it's disappointing to report that Game have announced that they are to stop offering free delivery on pre-orders and that their standard delivery charge will apply - which, depending on the product being ordered, starts at £4.99.

In a statement released today the retailer says "We’ve recently updated our delivery charges for GAME Online. This means that free delivery is now not applicable to all pre-orders as previously was the case. Our standard delivery fee is now from £4.99 depending on the items being purchased.

This is likely to be the final nail in the coffin for many customers who are looking to buy their games at the cheapest prices possible and with an added fiver on every pre-order/order its going to quickly turn people away and in the direction of other retailers who offer free delivery.