Since its launch at the start of September, Crusader Kings 3 has offered the monarchistic strategist in all of us a chance to see if we have what it takes to rule an entire kingdom.

Nearly a month later, Paradox Interactive has released some very interesting numbers to give us an idea of how things have been going in all of your kingdoms.

40,591,268 children born.

18,212,157 successful murders.

4,364,279 betrothals.

1,543,790 prisoners cannibalised.

Including at least one Pope...

1,451,427 holy wars started. ( I imagine one of those would be down to letting their Pope get eaten, just a guess)

716,369 stress breaks.

370,305 pets petted.

141,597 universities founded.

122,364 escapes from prison.

29,454 Roman Empires restored.

Frankly, I am disgusted and horrified by what I am seeing here. That is a ridiculously low number of animals petted for my liking. You need to get your act together, people.

This update also comes with news of a new patch. Details of which can be found here.

Crusader Kings 3 is available on Steam, the Paradox Store, and other online retailers.