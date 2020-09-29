Fun with numbers! Crusader Kings 3 players have seen 1,543,790 prisoners and 1 Pope cannibalised since launchPlatforms: PC
Since its launch at the start of September, Crusader Kings 3 has offered the monarchistic strategist in all of us a chance to see if we have what it takes to rule an entire kingdom.
Nearly a month later, Paradox Interactive has released some very interesting numbers to give us an idea of how things have been going in all of your kingdoms.
- 40,591,268 children born.
- 18,212,157 successful murders.
- 4,364,279 betrothals.
- 1,543,790 prisoners cannibalised.
- Including at least one Pope...
- 1,451,427 holy wars started. ( I imagine one of those would be down to letting their Pope get eaten, just a guess)
- 716,369 stress breaks.
- 370,305 pets petted.
- 141,597 universities founded.
- 122,364 escapes from prison.
- 29,454 Roman Empires restored.
Frankly, I am disgusted and horrified by what I am seeing here. That is a ridiculously low number of animals petted for my liking. You need to get your act together, people.
This update also comes with news of a new patch. Details of which can be found here.
Crusader Kings 3 is available on Steam, the Paradox Store, and other online retailers.