Platforms: PC
Frontier Developments sign deal to develop an F1 Management game

Elite Dangerous and Planet Zoo developer, Frontier Developments, have announced a multi-year deal with Formula One to develop an annual management series - with the first game launching 2022.

Frontier Developments CEO and industry legend David Braben said "We are delighted to announce this multi-year licence deal with F1. F1 is one of the most popular global sporting franchises in the world, and we believe the combination of the F1 brand together with our extensive experience in management games will deliver fantastic game experiences to a wide and varied audience around the world."

"We have achieved great success with our own IP and are proven development and publishing partners for the highest profile third party IP. Both original and licensed IP will continue to be important as we grow and nurture our portfolio."

Frontier Developments are well placed to develop a management game with their extensive experience creating in-depth simulations - with a whole galaxy economy simulated within Elite Dangerous and indepth management aspects of Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster.

