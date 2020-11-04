Friday the 13th: The Game reaches its Final Chapter; final update and planned shutdown of dedicated servers coming this month

Friday the 13th: The Game will receive its final update before shutting down all of its dedicated servers this month, as per publisher Gun Media.

The update will fix any lingering issues to prepare the game for its gradual shutdown. The dedicated servers will shut down, players will still be able to enjoy the game via peer-to-peer Quick Play and Private Matches, while database servers will remain active protecting your progression. This means online matchmaking is getting shut down, although the player base has dwindled to the point where matchmaking was a chore anyway.

Additionally, the official forums will be archived and social media channels will wind down for “necessary announcements only.”

Friday the 13th: The Game was the result of an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign but was hit by serious issues when a legal dispute started between the original Friday the 13th screenwriter, Victor Miller, and the franchise’s producer, Sean Cunningham, over the rights to the franchise. This legal battle forced all ongoing or future Friday the 13th properties to shut down, meaning developers Illfonic could no longer support the game with new content.

If you need a new places fo get your asymmetrical multiplayer horror fix, there is Illfonic’s very own Predator: Hunting Grounds or the very popular Dead By Daylight, which utilises iconic horror characters from Halloween, Scream, Saw, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Silent Hill.