Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale is available now

Activision have released a free-to-play Call of Duty multiplayer Battle Royale shooter. Call of Duty: Warzone features signature CoD combat for up to 150 players in a massive world filled with exploration and discovery.

The game features traditional FPS gameplay both on foot and in vehicles and is available to download on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right now.

Featuring a range of environments from the inner city to rolling hills, Call of Duty: Warzone looks to be a solid and exciting multiplayer experience. Players new to Call of Duty can jump into training mode, where they can learn the basic mechanics and hone their skills before jumping into full online Battle Royale matches.