Forza goes mobile with Forza Street

Microsoft have launched Forza Street on the iPhone and Android devices. This tailored-for-mobile Forza experience is available now and looks every bit of what you'd expect Forza in your hands to be.

This all-new Forza experience lets you jump into the game for quick, under-a-minute races where you compete to unlock new cars and upgrade parts to grow your car collection. We are excited for iOS and Android players to jump into this free to play mobile experience designed to be played anytime, anywhere, and excite anyone who loves cars.

Forza Street was also designed to be an evolving experience. The game is based in a street racing world with interesting characters, mystery, and intrigue, explored through a narrative driven campaign, weekly Spotlight Events, and limited time Themed Events, all of which provide players an opportunity to expand their car collections. For players looking for an additional challenge, weekly Rivals events let them take their collections against other players in the community in leaderboard based asynchronous challenges.

As a special gift to everyone who plays Forza Street between today and June 5 2020, players will receive a 2017 Ford GT and added in-game credits and gold to help you unlock new cars and grow your car collection! Don’t miss out on this chance to get this rare supercar added to your garage.