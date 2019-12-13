Fortnite is getting more Star Wars gear ahead of the release of The Rise of Skywalker

Tomorrow evening (14th December) at 7pm GMT, Fortnite, will be hosting an exclusive preview clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker so make sure you're online and at Risky Reels in plenty of time to join the excitement.

To mark the event Epic have added a huge number of Star Wars specific items to the Fortnite store. You can buy skins to play as Rey, a shiny new Sith Trooper and Finn. There's a new First Order TIE Fighter glider, new harvesting tools and banners.

Not only that, if you join during tomorrow's event you'll also earn the TIE Whisper Glider for free. Check it out in action below...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is heading to UK cinemas on 19th December.

