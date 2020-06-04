Fortnite Season 3 delayed again - 'The Device' live event now happening on 15th June

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox One | Sony PlayStation 4 | PC | Android | iOS | Nintendo Switch
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published
Fortnite Season 3 delayed again - 'The Device' live event now happening on 15th June

Having already been pushed back a couple of times, Epic have announced that Fortnite Chapter 2: Season Three is set to be pushed back a little more with the live event - 'The Device' - that was previously scheduled for last Saturday and delayed until this Saturday being rescheduled again for 15th June. The next season will then launch on 17th June.

The event has been delayed due to the ongoing unrest around the world: “Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color,” said today’s announcement. “We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing. We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics.”

A number of other gaming events have been delayed for the same reasons - the biggest being the PlayStation 5 showcase which was originally planned for today.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags fortnite
Category news

Latest Articles