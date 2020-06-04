Fortnite Season 3 delayed again - 'The Device' live event now happening on 15th June

Having already been pushed back a couple of times, Epic have announced that Fortnite Chapter 2: Season Three is set to be pushed back a little more with the live event - 'The Device' - that was previously scheduled for last Saturday and delayed until this Saturday being rescheduled again for 15th June. The next season will then launch on 17th June.

The event has been delayed due to the ongoing unrest around the world: “Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color,” said today’s announcement. “We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing. We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics.”

A number of other gaming events have been delayed for the same reasons - the biggest being the PlayStation 5 showcase which was originally planned for today.