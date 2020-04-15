The current Fortnite season gets an extension - now ending 4th June Platforms: Platforms: All

We previously thought that Fortnite was set to reach the end of the second season of chapter 2 on 29th/30th April, but in a blog post Epic have announced that the current season will last for at least another month with the end date now set in virtual stone on 4th June. According to Epic, "Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!"

