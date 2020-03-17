Get to da chopper! Fortnite adds the much anticipated helicopters - how to find one...

Get to da chopper! Fortnite adds the much anticipated helicopters - how to find one...

The latest Fortnite update goes live today and brings with it a new vehicle for Battle Royale players - you can now take to the skies in a helicopter. Unfortunately they won't carry any onboard weapons but they will be a great option for moving your squad around the map.

Here's a sneak peak...

Alongside the choppers, the game also introduces a new Battle Royale LTM - Operation: Dropzone and a new progress system, 'The Spy Games' which will allow you to try out new gadgets and perks.

Where are the helicopters?

There are five major locations for helipads and helicopters in the game - they are all of the new additions for Chapter 2:

  • The Rig
  • The Yacht
  • The Agency
  • The Shark
  • The Grotto

Each of these locations has a helipad that will allow you to take a Choppa but remember they're all heavily guarded by NPCs and are likely to be popular locations to visit for players too.

