Fortnite confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch

Epic, as part of their Unreal 5 unveil have confirmed that their still massively popular Battle Royale shooter, Fortnite is heading to the next generation at launch - although initially it will be a port of the existing Unreal Engine 4 powered version of the game.

A full Unreal Engine 5 rebuild of the game will follow in mid-2021 and that will see a more significant improvement in the game's visuals.

The initial release of the game, while maybe not having a graphical overhaul, should benefit from even higher framerates than the current Xbox One X and PS4 Pro's 60fps so there will be a noticeable jump in performance.

The next generation version of the game will continue to support cross-play with existing platforms.

