Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 kicks off and sees Lara Croft join the fight

The sixth season of Fortnite has landed and with it the reveal that Tomb Raider star Lara Croft will be heading to the island as part of the new Battle Pass.

The update also features map updates that are themed around the concept of survival and the wilderness.

Lara herself will be available in both the classic original look and the more up-to-date reboot trilogy appearance. She'll be joined by DC's Teen Titans Rebirth Raven and then later in the season Neymar Jr in terms of major crossovers and the new character roster also adds Agent Jones, giant chicken Cluck, dinosaur hunter Tarana, genie Raz and Spire Assassin which will be your prize for getting to Level 100 in this season's Battle Pass.