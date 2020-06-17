Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 3 trailer shows lots of water, rideable sharks and Aquaman...

Today marks the launch of the delayed third season of Fortnite: Chapter 2 and to kick off we have the new trailer that sees a very flooded map with new points of interest, sharks you can hitch a ride on and Aquaman himself.

In addition to the new season there's a new Battle Pass which gets its own trailer which appears to reveal that there will be many more forms of transport this time around - even land based, including cars and trucks.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 3 launches today.