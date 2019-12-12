Fortnite: Data miners uncover evidence that an annual Battle Pass is incoming... Narrator: It's Not

Epic have been in touch with Gamesradar to deny reports that Fortnite is set to get an Annual Battle Pass. In a statement released this evening Epic said: "We've seen discussions around a 2020 Annual Pass as a result of data mining the v11.30 build. Occasionally prototype features make it into our build that end up not being released. While the 2020 Annual Pass was considered, we have no plans to release it... unlike the Bao Bros."

Previously...

The delayed Fortnite v11.30 is set to bring with it some sizeable changes including split-screen multiplayer and a new Annual Battle Pass.

Data miner, Skin Tracker, posted on Twitter some of the details that hint that the new annual pass is coming.

On 14th December you'll also get a chance to see an exclusive preview of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker within Fortnite's own outdoor cinema at Risky Reels.

We're expecting confirmation of all of the new features coming to Fortnite in the early hours of tomorrow morning as Epic are set to make an announcement at around 1:30AM the Game Awards overnight. Fortnite v11.30 is set for launch tomorrow.

