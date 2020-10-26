Fortnite add Ghostbusters to the mix in time for Halloween

Fortnite has become the video game equivalent of FUNKO Pops. From Star Wars to Aquaman to numerous Marvel crossovers including Endgame, Deadpool, Galactus and Wolverine, Epic’s monster title has welcomed all IPs under its umbrella. Now, just in time for Halloween, Ghostbusters are getting in on the fun.

First revealed on Twitter, the Ghostbusters/Fortnite crossover comes in the form of character skins, Ghost Trap and Proton Pack Back Bling, an Ecto-Glider, and a Proton Pickaxe Harvesting Tool. Nothing as elaborate as past pop culture crossovers but a novelty for any Ghostbusters fans out there.

Here are the items and their V-Bucks pricing.

Ghostbusters Patrol (All Female Skins) - 2,000 V-Bucks

Ghostbusters Crew (All Male Skins) - 2,000 V-Bucks

Individual Skins (400 V-Bucks each) - Spirit Sniper (F), Specter Inspector (F), Aura Analyzer (F), Phantom Commando (F), Curse Buster (F), P.K.E. Ranger (M), Ecto Expert (M), Haunt Officer (M), Paranormal Guide (M), Containment Specialist (M)

Ghost Trap - 400 V-Bucks

Proton Pack - 400 V-Bucks

Ecto-Glider - 1,200 V-Bucks

Proton Pickaxe - 800 V-Bucks

There is no word on how long these items will be available but early November seems a likely cut off point, as with most other Halloween themed gaming events.