Former The Last of Us: Part II audio designer is working on new God of War sequel

An ex-Naughty Dog artist has announced they have joined Santa Monica Studios to work on the sequel to 2018's God of War.

Beau Anthony Jimenez has worked as an audio designer for an extensive list of acclaimed games including The Last of Us: Part II, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Ori and the Blind Forest. He announced today, via Twitter, that he has joined Sony's Santa Monica Studios to work on God of War: Ragnarok.

The Last of Us: Part II had some incredible immersive sound design, it even won our Best Audio award at last year's GOTY Awards.