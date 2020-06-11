Five Dates is a new interactive game, developed during lockdown that sees you video dating five different women...

Wales Interactive have announced Five Dates a new interactive comedy game heading to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Switch later this year.

The plot follows Vinny, a millennial from London, joins a dating app for the first time while living in lockdown. From a choice of five interested women, the player can control who Vinny video dates and how he interacts with their very different personalities. The interactive story unfolds in a multitude of different directions, each exploring whether compatibility, chemistry and connection are still possible in a world where physical touch is no longer an option.

Five Dates is a fast-turnaround rom-com project that has been conceptualized and developed during lockdown and set for release in Q4 2020.

Mandip Gill, who played Doctor Who’s companion in the last two series of the long-running UK show, is joined by Georgia Hirst (Vikings), Marisa Abela (who is a lead in Lena Dunham’s upcoming BBC project Industry), Taheen Modak (co-lead in Maisie Williams’ new Sky show Two Weeks To Live), and Sinead Harnett (UK singer/influencer) in the cast.

The cast have had iPhones and sound equipment shipped directly to them, with director and writer Paul Raschid (who helmed The Complex) set to steer filming, which begins on Wednesday, remotely.

As with their previous interactive movies, Wales Interactive are co-developing, publishing and financing Five Dates. The studio are working remotely while simultaneously developing and publishing the upcoming first-person survival horror Maid of Sker, as well as several other FMV and interactive horror movies that are soon to be revealed.