During the opening night show at Gamescom 2020, Bioware shared some new information about the next instalment in the RPG series. Executive producer Mark Darrah, along with other developers at the studio, discussed the series, showed some new concept art and in-development footage of Dragon Age 4. Check it out below.

We got a look at some new characters in Bellaria and Davrin, as well as their voice actors Jee Young Han and Ike Amadi. From the underwater realm shown to the tall spires of the cities on display, players can expect "an original world, original flauna, original wildlife, original architecture" according to Creative Director Matthew Goldman.

You can expect some old faces to return though, with Bioware confirming that the fan-splitting Solas is back in the fourth game.

I am all about this concept art, and I haven't played the series since the second game!

Bioware didn't reveal any plot details, but the developers did reveal that they are aiming to "tell a story about what happens when you don't have power. When the people in charge aren't willing to address the issues." Sounds like a good old rebellion story, except with magic and dragons, which I can fully get behind.