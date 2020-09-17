The rumours are true and we are getting a new mainline Final Fantasy game in the shape of Final Fantasy XVI when it arrives for PS5 (and probably PC).

The trailer introduced us to the newest heroes in the series, along with some familiar faces (LOOKING AT YOU CHOCO BOIS) that fans of long-running RPG franchise will recognise. Check out the trailer below.

I don't know about you, but I'm getting serious Witcher-vibes from that trailer and it looks like the game will take place in a more medieval setting than the fifteenth instalment in the series, with the story appearing to focus on the "legacy of the crystals" in the glimpses that we saw.

In Netflix's recent documentary series High Score (which if you haven't seen, go watch!), we saw some of the earliest designs for Final Fantasy monsters from the legendary Yoshitaka Amano. Those beautiful creations were the basis for many staples in the series and they look splendid in this trailer - the Malboro hurtling through the swamp is stuck in my head hours after watching the trailer.

I marked this image as "ShivaFTW"and I think that sums up my feelings about this perfectly.

Speaking in a blog post released on the Sony website, Naoki Yoshida described the footage as "comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time," adding that it "represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game."

Both Yoshida and game director Hiroshi Takai are more known for their work with the online Final Fantasy games down the years and it looks like that time was well spent. The game is a "console-exlusive" and will likely come to PC at some point, and may even come to PS4, though depending when it releases that may be asking a bit too much.