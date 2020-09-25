Final Fantasy XVI may be arriving “sooner than people think.”

Sometimes you get a Final Fantasy announcement and prepare yourself for a long wait. It took 10 years between FFXV’s announcement and its release, Final Fantasy VII Remake was announced in 2015 and only dropped this year.

On that note, Final Fantasy XVI was announced as a PS5 exclusive at the PlayStation 5 showcase this month so many fans assumed they would need to settle in.

Perhaps, not for as long as we feared if a report from industry journalist Jason Schreier is to be believed. Speaking on the Triple Click podcast, Schreier said: "I've heard from people who are familiar with the game's development that it's actually been in development for at least four years in some capacity, so it's coming sooner than people think."

This tracks given how substantial the announcement trailer was, compared to the commonly CG heavy announcement trailers of games past, this trailer had full in-game cinematics and gameplay footage. This game is well on its way.

FF fans can wait a little more patiently for a release date announcement for Final Fantasy XVI, it seems. I still wouldn’t suggest holding our collective breath, though.