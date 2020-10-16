Final Fantasy VII and VIII coming to Switch this December

The iconic pairing of Final Fantasy VII and VIII are coming to Nintendo Switch this December. Two of the defining RPGs of the PlayStation era, Final Fantasy VII and VIII are games that still hold up to this day, even in the wake of the updated Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Both titles will come with remastered graphics and the in-game bonus functions that came shipped with the previously remastered re-releases:

3x Speed Mode that helps you blast through some of the lengthy dialogue scenes or manoeuvre through maps quicker.

No Encounters will let you turn off random battle encounters that could sometimes be intrusive. Obviously, the more random battles you have, the more you can grind up your levels, but sometimes you just need a break from the alarming shifts into combat.

Battle Enhancement Mode will help you blast through the more difficult encounters by giving you the option to max out your HP and MP and fill out your limit breaks. The ideal way to play the games is as they were intended and if this will be your first experience with FFVII and FFVIII then I would suggest avoiding these features. If you are returning, just to re-live the story, then maybe taking some of the pressure off will be helpful. The choice is entirely yours and it is great when these classic games offer you the chance to customise your experience.

The Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered twin-pack will be available for the Nintendo Switch from 4th December. In addition to this, a boxed version of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will also be available for the PlayStation 4 on the same day.