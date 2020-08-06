Final Fantasy I * II * III: Memory of Heroes adaptations heading West

Yen Press recently announced that it would be bringing the novelization of Final Fantasy I, II, and III to the West in the form of Final Fantasy I * II * III Memory of Heroes. As this book was initial released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise about eight years ago, the release was limited to Japan and was not available in a non-Japanese translation.

This English translation will be available on August 18th, 2020, and appears to be coming to most major retailers including Amazon, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Let the Takashi Umemura's Final Fantasy nostalgia flow, bring on the moogles, and jump into the worlds that started the phenomenon soon!