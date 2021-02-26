Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier and Ever Crisis announced for mobile

Square Enix has unveiled two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games.

First up is Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, a battle royale game set in Midgar 30 years before the events of the main game. In this game, players take on the role of new SOLDIER candidates fighting for survival.

There are many familiar locations and mobs to be found here, and the combat seems to be a mix of the traditional PUBG/Fortnite style third-person shooter combat mixed with the use of Final Fantasy style summons.

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is expected to release on iOS and Android sometime in 2021.

The other title is Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis. This is described as a "chapter-structured" single-player game covering the entire Final Fantasy 7 chronology, including all the supplemental material. So this means they can cover Final Fantasy 7, Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core, and Dirge of the Cerberus, but it is unlikely to include my old fan fiction about Cait Sith and Yuffie opening a detective agency together.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is expected to arrive on iOS and Android in 2022.

These titles have been teased for some time after Square Enix filed them as trademarks last year. The announcements follow the reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade, the PS5 update of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.