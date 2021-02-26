Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade brings PS5 update to the game, plus a new Yuffie expansion

Announced last night, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be getting its much-awaited PS5 update this June.

The update, subtitled 'Integrade', will bring advanced graphical and performance options, on top of improved load times and a new photo mode.

The update will be free to anyone who owns the game on PS4, with cross-save sharing available to continue your adventure. It will also be purchasable for PS5 owners who missed out during the last generation.

Additionally, Square Enix confirmed a new Yuffie DLC episode (akin to the expansions we saw for Final Fantasy XV) is coming to the PS5 version of the game. This will be paid DLC, but any fans of the iconic original will be eager to reunite with the rascally thief Yuffie once again.

Existing Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners that upgrade to the PS5 version will be able to purchase the Yuffie episode as a standalone download from the PlayStation Store. The one caveat is that those who own the disc version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 will require a PS5 console with a disc drive to take advantage of the upgrade.

You can see the full announcement trailer below.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the most acclaimed titles of last year, earning a 10/10 score in our review and winning RPG of the Year in our GOTY Awards.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade and the Yuffie DLC will be coming on 10th June 2021.