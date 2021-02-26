Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PS Plus, with a catch

The March line-up for PS Plus has been revealed and will be headlined by Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It will share the month with Farpoint and Remnant: From the Ashes for PS4 and Maquette for PS5.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes with a catch, however. The small print notes that anyone who redeems Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS Plus will not be eligible for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade update. So, if you like what you see this month and want to experience it in all its next-gen glory, you will need to break into your bank balance.

This comes shortly after the reveal of Integrade, along with its Yuffie DLC expansion, and two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games.