Watch the first gameplay footage from Fast & Furious: Crossroads

We never thought we'd see Fast & Furious cross paths with a UK daytime soap from the 1960s but here we are. Fast & Furious: Crossroads will see Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto paying a visit to the Crossroads Motel as he interacts with wobbly sets and... Oh - it's not a crossover?

We now have the first gameplay footage for the riotous drive-em-up which is heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on 7th August.

The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco. Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Fast & Furious Crossroads puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise. Packed with gadgets, death defying heists and iconic vehicles, Fast & Furious Crossroads will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 7, 2020. The game will provide fans with an exciting story-driven experience, and a three-way multiplayer mode, on which more information will be shared in the coming weeks.