Watch the first gameplay footage from Fast & Furious: Crossroads

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox One | Sony PlayStation 4 | PC
2 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

We never thought we'd see Fast & Furious cross paths with a UK daytime soap from the 1960s but here we are. Fast & Furious: Crossroads will see Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto paying a visit to the Crossroads Motel as he interacts with wobbly sets and... Oh - it's not a crossover?

We now have the first gameplay footage for the riotous drive-em-up which is heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on 7th August.

The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco. Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Fast & Furious Crossroads puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise. Packed with gadgets, death defying heists and iconic vehicles, Fast & Furious Crossroads will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 7, 2020. The game will provide fans with an exciting story-driven experience, and a three-way multiplayer mode, on which more information will be shared in the coming weeks.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles