Far Cry 6 leaks via the Hong Kong PlayStation store and confirms Giancarlo Esposito as the villain

Leaks don't come more certain than one that appears on the main PlayStation store so we're pretty confident to report that Far Cry 6 is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 amongst other platforms on 18th February 2021. The game will also be a free upgrade on PlayStation 5 for anyone who buys it on the PlayStation 4.

Along with the listing we have some artwork from the game which confirms that Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad's Gus Fring/The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon) will have a major part in the game - most likely as the villain of the story.

The games description shares some more info on the plot of te game and confirms online multiplayer for two players.

Far Cry 6 will see you play Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter aiming to liberate the island nation of Yara. Giancarlo Esposito is likely to play the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo.