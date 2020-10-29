Far Cry 6 and Rainbow 6: Quarantine have been delayed, say Ubisoft

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow 6: Quarantine have both been delayed, Ubisoft revealed today during their recent earnings report.

Far Cry 6, which stars Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito as the big bad, was originally set to release on 18th February 2021. Rainbow 6: Quarantine did not have a release date but was expected later this year.

Ubisoft has, however, made the call to postpone the release of both games. As explained in Ubisoft’s first-half 2020-21 earnings statement, this is an attempt "to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19". The unique limitations of remote work and more restrictive work environments have slowed down the development of both titles, meaning they will not release until an undetermined point during Ubisoft’s next financial year, which is any time between April 2021 and March 2022.

The Far Cry 6 team followed up on this news via Twitter stating: "While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know that we've been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context."

Ubisoft's financial statement also addressed its "culture transformation" following recent revelations of a toxic work culture that included workplace abuse and accusations of serious sexual misconduct against senior members of staff.

Ubisoft explains it has surveyed more than 14,000 employees and took their feedback on board to "put in place the actions and resources necessary to address these issues".

Anti-sexism and anti-harassment training is now being implemented and made mandatory, and a new VP of Global Diversity & Inclusion has been hired and is expected to be announced soon. Finally, a Content Review Committee has been established "to ensure that the Group's content and product marketing is aligned with Ubisoft's values of respect and fairness". This may be in light of recent gaffes by the company such as using the Black Lives Matter symbol to represent terrorists in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad and snubbing their female protagonists from an Assassin’s Creed sizzle reel.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot went on to say, "While much remains to be done, our teams' testimonies showed a deep attachment to Ubisoft and a strong desire to defend the values of respect and benevolence on which the Group was built. We are committed to making the necessary changes to create an exemplary workplace culture of which everyone at Ubisoft can be proud."

We certainly hope these changes work as we have long been asking Ubisoft to do better.