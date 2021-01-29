Fallout: New Vegas mod has been pulled after disturbing revelations about one of its developers

This story comes with a content warning for references to sexual abuse.

Fallout: New Vegas remains a hugely popular entry in the Fallout series with an active mod community. The biggest mod in the game's history, the recently released "The Frontier" expansion has already been pulled after some unsettling information came to light about one of its developers.

The Frontier was originally released on NexusMods in early January, with a Steam in place. It was a huge hit, crashing the NexusMods page shortly after its release. The mod added a new map the size of Fallout: New Vegas' Mojave desert, new faction storylines, over 60 side quests, thousands of lines of new dialogue, and new drivable vehicles.

The team made the call to remove the mod after it was revealed that one of the developers had posted grotesque sexual content on a personal artist account. Here's the team's full statement, which can be seen as a placeholder page on NexusMods.

"Some deeply concerning news has emerged in the past few hours. We have been recently notified that one of our developers, ZuTheSkunk, had posted animated pedophillic content on their personal artist accounts. The items in question are deeply disturbing to the entire team, and we condemn them in the strongest sense. ZuTheSkunk has since been removed from the Development Team and banned off of our Community Discord. We will be conducting dialogue with members of the development team to hear their thoughts regarding the current situation and help make our decision more informed. We have stopped production and work on the mod to address the current events properly. More measures will be undertaken and a more detailed address will be posted soon."

In a follow-up tweet, the dev team said they would be going back to the game to remove any objectionable content.

Players had previously raised concerns with some of The Frontier's content, including a side quest where a teenage girl can be berated into becoming your character's sex slave (warning: contains disturbing dialogue). While it would be reasonable to wonder if these more disturbing additions were designed by ZuTheSkunk, why the team let this content make it into the game in the first place is a question worth asking. Why did they find teenage sex slaves acceptable until there was an uproar over one of their team?

You would be forgiven for thinking they are scapegoating the one transparently rotten person on their team, so they can fix the problems they allowed to happen.