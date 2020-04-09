Fallout 76 DLC, Wastelanders, gets a trailer

Bethesda have revealed the trailer for the major new DLC for their persistent online Fallout 76. Wastelanders is the biggest update to the game so far and brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system and much more.

Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders launches on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 14th April and will be free for all players.