Fallout 76 DLC, Wastelanders, gets a trailer

Fallout 76 DLC, Wastelanders, gets a trailerPlatforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
Bethesda have revealed the trailer for the major new DLC for their persistent online Fallout 76. Wastelanders is the biggest update to the game so far and brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system and much more.
Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.
Fallout 76 Wastelanders launches on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 14th April and will be free for all players.