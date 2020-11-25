Fallout 76: Steel Dawn update released a week early by mistake, Bethesda just go along with it

Fallout 76, Bethesda's frequently troubled MMORPG, has run into some slight bother with the premature release of their latest Steel Dawn update.

The new Steel Dawn update finally adds the Brotherhood of Steel faction to Appalachia, originally scheduled to launch on 1st December. Xbox owners got a surprise when logged in to see the whole update had already been released and downloaded a full week early.

Bethesda explained the mishap in a blog post, explaining that the error caused Fallout 76 players on Xbox to download the update early but also prevented them from actually playing the game until the official launch date. Rather than reverting the game to a previous version for another week, Bethesda decided to officially move the launch forward and unlock the game for all players.

"We immediately investigated ways to get our Xbox players back in-game as soon as possible, but, through our discussions, the entire BGS team felt confident that Steel Dawn is ready to go," Bethesda said in their statement. "As a result, instead of rolling back the update and making everyone wait another week, we've decided to release the Steel Dawn Update on all platforms."

Bethesda did not explain what went wrong with the Xbox update, but there are no reports of issues now that it is all cleared up. That is good news for Fallout 76, where a mistake somehow turned into a smoother launch than the main game. This is the news we like to see.