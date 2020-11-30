Fallout 76 add wheelchairs as furniture in response to fan request

Just over a month ago, Kelly Leunen posted on the Fallout 76 subreddit that she would like to see an in-game version of the wheelchair she uses in real life as a piece of furniture for her Fallout base.

"It would make me so happy to have that little piece of me in my creations. And I think a lot of other people would enjoy it too (maybe for when you recreate a hospital/medbay)," her message read.

A browse of the subreddit shows the idea was largely well-received with only a few sour cretins complaining that wheelchairs did not belong in the world of Fallout. Because apparently super mutants are a believable stretch but the existence of wheelchairs in the post-apocalypse is too much. Leunen responded, saying, "I'm not asking for my character to turn disabled, I'm asking for a chair I can place in my camp, we already have loads of chair models."

Leunen also rightly pointed out that disabled characters are already canon in Fallout, such as Proctor Ingram of the Brotherhood of Steel.

Regardless of what the Reddit CHUDS say, a Bethesda community manager saw her request and moved it up the ladder. Now, with the premature release of the Steel Dawn expansion update, wheelchairs can be built at your C.A.M.P. shelter. Leunen celebrated the news on Twitter.

This shows what such a relatively small addition can make to people to help them feel represented in their favourite games, this is why greater accessibility and representation matters in gaming. This is a small change for Fallout 76 but maybe one day soon we can see disabled playable characters in games like this.