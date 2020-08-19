Fall Guys wobbles its way to the top of Twitch

Last time we checked, Fall Guys was the second most viewed game on Twitch, third most-watched overall with the Just Chatting category dominating. Now, however, the little jelly bean game that could has conquered all of Twitch.

At the time of writing, Fall Guys is the number one most viewed category on Twitch with a staggering 422,681 viewers, toppling even Just Chatting. The closest gaming competition to Fall Guys is Fortnite, lagging behind by a remarkable 239,322 viewer difference. That difference is more viewers than the previous number one game, League of Legends, currently holds.

This is an amazing feat for what amounts to a small scale indie game. It seems there is no stopping that Fall Guys momentum right now, which is handy because I have seen those jelly beans run down a slope and they can’t really control themselves anyway.