Fall Guys Season 2 is coming next week

The debut season of Fall Guys ends in 3 days but we will not have a long wait for Season 2, as it will be dropping next Thursday, on 8th October,

Mediatonic announced the new season's launch date via the official Fall Guys twitter account today.

The upcoming season of Fall Guys will have a medieval theme with new castle-based stages and costumes including knights, dragons, and witches. If it turns out anywhere near as entertaining as Season 1, we are surely in for a lot of good, chaotic fun.

For anyone struggling to level up before the end of this season, Fall Guys will be offering double fame points for the remainder of the season, so get busy beaning.