Of all the big releases this year, a free game bundled with Playstation Plus for August continues to take the gaming world by storm. Earlier today, the official Playstation Twitter account confirmed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time globally.

Just let that sink in. A game involving jellybeans who can basically jump and occasionally grab/pull has been downloaded more than any other game that's been offered with PS Plus. There are some seriously good games that have been on PS Plus down the years. From Mass Effect 2 back in the Ps3 days through to titles like The Last of Us Remastered and Bloodborne, two titles that you could argue were two of the best from this generation and the one before it.

We love Fall Guys here at The Digital Fix, a lot of us have been playing it and I for one cannot get enough. And we're not the only ones - the game recently topped the viewing charts on Twitch, while modders have successfully added a Fall Guys skin to Skyrim. The game's community even finds ways to deal with hackers in game, as we saw earlier this week.

Look out for news tomorrow when Mediatonic releases the details for what we can expect in Season 2 of Fall Guys.