Fall Guys might just be a little bit horrific on the inside...

Overnight, Mediatonic shared a closer look at our favourite gaming characters - so close that we get to see just what they look like on the inside - and unlike almost everything else since we entered lockdown they're not made of cake.

Measuring an impressive 6 feet tall they basically have a skeleton that looks like a mishmash between a human and bird with a particularly gruesome set of eyes protruding from the front of their very familiar looking skull.

Prepare to see an image that will haunt your dreams...

https://twitter.com/FallGuysGame/status/1308853560411656197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1308853560411656197%7Ctwgr%5E393535353b636f6e74726f6c&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamesradar.com%2Ffall-guys-are-six-feet-tall-sometimes-happy-and-always-have-messed-up-insides%2F

