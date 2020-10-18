Fall Guys is about to make Perfect Match your personal Hell on Earth

While Fall Guys Season 2 chugs along, introducing a new survivor mode only playlist last week to spice up your shows a little, developer Mediatonic are already looking to their mid-season update to bring even more chaos to the beans.

A tweet from the official Fall Guys account revealed they plan to spruce up Perfect Match to make it more of a challenge.

Perfect Match is a simple memory game and, perhaps, the most uncharacteristically basic round in the entire game. Adding a spinning wheel of death will certainly make surviving on a crowded square more challenging.