Fall Guys is a worldwide phenomenon; conquering Twitch and the sales charts

After it’s launch last week on Steam and PS Plus, Fall Guys has taken the world by storm. From a launch day defined by overwhelming demand that brought the servers screeching to a halt to the game sparking dozens of brand new memes, Fall Guys is making a mark on pop culture in swift time. And it earned a TDF Silver award in our review.

The good news keeps coming for Mediatonic and Devolver Digital’s battle royale blockbuster as Fall Guys conquered both Twitch and the sales charts.

Currently, Fall Guys is ranked as the second most-watched game on Twitch, only trailing slightly behind perennial chart-topper League of Legends but comfortably ahead of Fortnite, and the game is currently the top seller on Steam outselling the recently released Horizon: Zero Dawn port and preorders on Marvel’s Avengers to name a few.

It seems there is no stopping Fall Guys and as servers start to stabilise and fun new content begins to roll out, this may well be only the beginning of the jelly bean party games reign of dominance over the gaming world.