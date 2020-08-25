Fall Guys invade Skyrim, thanks to a new mod

I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took a seesaw to the knee.

Everyone loves Fall Guys, unless you’re a football avi with random numbers in your name on Twitter, who likes to abuse the official Twitter account. The rest of us, however, can’t get enough of the jelly bean battle royale game.

Another game people can’t get enough of is Skyrim, the game that has more ports than Japan. Which is the country with the most major cargo ports according to a google search I just did.

It was inevitable these two worlds would collide eventually. I expected it to be in the form of an amusing exclusive skin but I underestimated Skyrim’s crazy, creative modding scene.

Modder m150 has created a Fall Guys mod for Skyrim Special Edition (on PC, naturally), a mod that allows Elder Scrolling adventurers to have up to ten tiny Fall Guys jelly beans to follow you around, with the addition of one full-sized jelly bean. Remember, canonically, Fall Guys jelly beans are over 6ft tall:

In the accompanying video, you can see the jelly bean boys in action and while they may not know how to use a damn seesaw, they sure know how to swarm attack monsters.

The mod also comes with a series of craftable items including a Fall Guys guards helmet, a bright pink stick that serves as a weapon, and a Fall Guys themed sweet roll that serves as a hat.

The Fall Guys Followers mod can be found at Nexus Mods and requires the Dragonborn DLC pack for it to work. Once installed head to Whitewatch Tower and get your epic game of a Fall Guys started.