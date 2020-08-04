Fall Guys debut falls over: Servers go down to accommodate massive user demand

Fall Guys is set to become the next big thing in online gaming, the bonkers new title can best be described as a battle royale version of Takeshi’s Castle, and it carries the right level of invention and utter chaos to win the hearts of gamers around the world.

The title launched today on Steam and as a free PS Plus title and demand exceeded what the devs were expecting for their first day. As they put it, via the game’s official Twitter account: “We've basically skyrocketed right past our 'absolute highest number of expected players for the entire day’” followed by a happy little sweating emoji. Blowing away your day one estimates within a few hours of your launch is definitely one of those ‘good sweat’ scenarios.

Mediatonic were forced to shut off matchmaking in order to beef up the Fall Guys servers to “MAXIMUM BEEF.” Their words, not mine.

I managed to get a few rounds in before the servers were cut off and I can absolutely see why demand was so huge. The only problem I faced with the server wobbles was that I simply wanted to play more, I didn't even mind that disconnects were preventing me from getting rewards, I just wanted more of that Fall Guys madness.

The game appears to be back in action now, odd hiccups aside, so find some time in your day to stumble and dive around like a lunatic. You will not regret it.