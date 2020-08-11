Fall Guys cheat gets what’s coming to them

Fall Guys is a very, very fun game. Our TDF Silver review says as much and chances are you are already loving it yourself since it’s already one of the biggest games on the planet.

Some people, however, do not seem to care about having fun. They do not see the inherent entertainment value of a mad scrum of wobbling jelly beans. These people would rather remove themselves from that and cheat their way to those sweet, sweet crowns. Those people are game hackers and they are the scum of the earth. Footage has emerged of hackers using speed hacks or finding ways to clip themselves away from obstacles in Survival mode. Scum. Absolute scum.

Thankfully, the Fall Guys community is not going to tolerate this sort of crap and will work together to ruin any plans of hackers getting that dub, as you can see in this wonderfully satisfying video from Reddit.

Contains some strong but totally warranted language.

As Tenacious D once said, that’s F-ing teamwork.