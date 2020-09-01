Fall Guys charity contest ends with joint $1 million donation; Aim Lab, Ninja, Mr Beast, and G2 share the crown

After Fall Guys launched a brilliant charity drive, called Battle of the Brands, it sparked a bidding war between popular gaming brands and streamers to become immortalised as a Fall Guys jelly bean. All they had to do is pledge the highest amount towards Special Effect, a UK based charity that seeks to enrich the lives of physically disabled gamers.

A collaborative effort, at the last minute, from prominent video gaming brands and influential streamers resulted in the winning $1 million pledge. Aim Labs, G2 esports, Ninja and Mr Beast were the triumphant winners and will all be getting branded skins in Fall Guys.

Special Effect gave their thanks in a tweet, stating “Your generosity will enable us to continue making gaming dreams come true for people with physical disabilities around the world!”

Fair play to the winning donors and congratulations to Special Effect, a great cause that will do a lot of great things with that money. If you want to give a little something to the cause yourself, without the prospect of becoming a bean, then you can visit the official Special Effect website for more information.