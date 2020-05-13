F1 2020 gets its first gameplay trailer

Codemasters have revealed the first gameplay footage from F1 2020 which is heading to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 10th July. Against the backdrop of the rousing F1 theme music written by composer Brian Tyler, the trailer celebrates the 70th anniversary of Formula 1 with intense racing wheel-to-wheel battles on some of the season’s most demanding circuits.

The trailer also features Formula 2 which makes its return following its successful debut last year. Now fully integrated into Career mode, F2 allows players to choose from full, half-season and three-race challenge options, creating the ultimate F1 training ground. Players will have access to the 2019 F2 season at launch with the 2020 season coming as a free update later in the year.

Alongside the stunning cars designed for the 2020 season, F1 2020 gives players a chance to race some of the most desirable classic cars from the glorious history of F1. The 16 classic cars are:

2010 Red Bull RB6

2010 Ferrari F10

2010 McLaren MP4-25

2009 Brawn BGP 001

2008 McLaren MP4 –23

2007 Ferrari F2007

2006 Renault R26

2004 Ferrari F2004

2003 Williams FW25

1998 McLaren MP4-13

1996 Williams FW18

1992 Williams FW14

1991 McLaren MP4/6

1990 Ferrari 641

1990 McLaren MP4/5B

1988 McLaren MP4/4

INCLUDED IN THE F1® 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

“The first in-game trailer has become a key moment in the F1 game campaign and this year is no exception,” said Lee Mather, F1 Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “Each season we raise the visual benchmark, and with more circuits and teams getting new liveries, we can’t wait for the season to start and for players to be able to race.”

