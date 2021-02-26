Experience this excellent Deathloop gameplay trailer again and again and again and...

Sony's State of Play event gave fans another good look at Deathloop, the latest high-concept shooter from Dishonored's Arkane Studios. The FPS with a Groundhog Day twist looks to be full of fast-paced, inventively implemented combat and highly stylised locations and character designs, all set to a Bond Theme worthy banger called Deja Vu by Sencit Music and FJØRA.

Anyone fortunate enough to have played Arkane's Dishonored or Prey titles should already know what to expect; high-quality and innovative combat and exceptional level design. Based on what we have seen so far, Deathloop will deliver once again.

Deathloop is a PS5 console exclusive (with the standard PC release, of course) and is possibly the last time PlayStation fans will get to enjoy an Arkane title on their system now that Microsoft has acquired Arkane parent company Bethesda, so make the most of this wild ride while you still have it.